Tapping toons to learn composting

Not everybody knows how to compost or recycle biodegradable waste. One educational tool to learn the process is by watching an episode of the animation “Miming and Friends” about composting.

Snack company Mondelez International has tapped the cartoon’s YouTube series in support of the Extended Producers’ Responsibility Law, which obliges companies to collect and divert their plastic waste to prevent them from polluting rivers and seas. It is also in line with its commitment to collect and divert 100 percent of its post-consumer plastic packaging.

“Through our partnership with ‘Miming and Friends,’ we aim to instill environmental consciousness in children and families, encouraging them to play an active role in waste management even at an early age. We are leveraging on the medium of YouTube to make sure anyone can access it, wherever they are located. Environmental protection is on all of us, and we want to make this available and understandable for all,” said Caitlin Punzalan, corporate and government affairs lead of Mondelēz International in the Philippines.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Mondelēz International and ‘Miming and Friends’ in creating educational content that empowers children to become stewards of the environment,” said Anna Oposa, chief mermaid and executive director of Save Philippine Seas, a non-profit organization that aims to conserve coastal and marine resources by empowering seatizens for collective action and behavior change.

“By teaching children about composting and biodegradable waste management early on, we are laying the foundation for a more sustainable future,” Oposa added.