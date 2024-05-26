PLDT’s DLP readies school for calendar shift

Basic education classes are reverting to the old school calendar to sidestep the peak of the summer heat and ensure a more conducive learning environment for both students and faculty. Consequently, teachers will have to condense school days for the upcoming school year 2024 to 2025 by 15 days.

To help prepare the country’s return to the June to March school days, the Department of Education (DepEd) is tapping the Central Visayan Institute Foundation’s Dynamic Learning Program (CVIF DLP).

“The CVIF DLP is the perfect teaching pedagogy to help schools adjust to disruptions. Aligned with the DepEd’s MATATAG curriculum, the student-focused teaching strategy addresses the entire spectrum of learners while reducing teaching personnel requirements,” said Stephanie V. Orlino, assistant vice president and head of Stakeholder Management at PLDT and Smart Communications Inc. (Smart).

Supported by PLDT, Smart, and the PLDT-Smart Foundation, the crisis-tested CVIF DLP had helped schools cope with major interruptions brought about by the global pandemic and extreme temperatures. Central to the program is the CVIF DLP Learning Activity Sheet that simplifies complex topics into a single-page worksheet. The pandemic-tested teaching pedagogy allows students to learn at their own pace with minimal teacher intervention.

PLDT and Smart recently onboarded teachers of Eduardo Barretto Sr. Integrated School (EBSIS) in Calamba City, Laguna to the CVIF DLP.

“With topics decongested to optimize learning, teachers can effectively impart essential competencies to students within the condensed timeframe through CVIF DLP. By continually assessing student progress and adjusting instructional strategies as needed, educators can ensure that students receive the support and guidance necessary to succeed academically,” said Susan D. Samson, EBSIS principal.

The CVIF DLP highlights PLDT, Smart and PSF’s commitment to inclusive quality education through Information and Communications Technology, content, pedagogy and capacity building to ensure that there is #NoLearnerLeftBehind.

The initiative is also aligned with the PLDT group’s broad program to help the country achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 on quality education.