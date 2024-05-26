PhilDel preps for UNFCCC meeting

The Philippine Delegation (PhilDel) ramped up its series of interagency meetings to further solidify preparations for the 60th Session of Subsidiary Bodies (SB60) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held in Bonn, Germany this June.

The SB60 helps and negotiates with the conference of the parties to assist on the technological, methodological and scientific matters related to assessing global climate change.

Drawing from experiences and challenges during previous conferences, the PhilDel to the SB60, composed of representatives from different national agencies, continued a series of preparatory interagency meetings. These meetings are aimed at discussing ways forward for the upcoming negotiations, as well as evaluate and assess outcomes of previous UNFCCC sessions.

During the meetings, Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, CCC vice chairperson and executive director, and head of delegation, led key discussions, particularly in developing and strengthening various approaches and strategies to address possible challenges as well as build consensus.

Borje emphasized the importance of constant internal and external communication and coordination to help the delegates effectively navigate the complexities of the negotiations.

As a member of the G77, a coalition of developing nations in the United Nations, the Philippines can harness valuable support, solidarity, and resources to navigate the negotiations within the UNFCCC process and advance its interests in addressing climate change.