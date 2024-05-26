Makati braces for ‘Aghon’

The local government of Makati City on Sunday has raised its alert status to “red” in anticipation of the approaching tropical storm “Aghon.”

This comes as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has placed Metro Manila under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1, with the possibility of an upgrade to Signal Number 2 not being discounted.

The city is expected to experience moderate to heavy rains throughout the day and weather conditions could lead to significant flooding in low-lying areas and landslides on identified critical slopes.

In response to the impending storm, all departments and offices within Makati City have been placed on high alert for potential deployment. City officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures and to report any emergencies immediately.