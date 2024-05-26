Legends and the drive

Ford Philippines president Mike Breen told DAILY TRIBUNE that the Bronco’s versatility will entice buyers to bite the bullet and get their own Bronco.

“I think you’ve really nailed that on the head as far as the flexibility: To really make the vehicle what you want and how to set it up the way you plan to use it. It’s not only kind of what it looks like but it’s also how you experience the vehicle and that customization,” Breen said.

“Whether you want to drive with the doors off or whether you want to just drive with the roof off, coupled with the incredible technology in Bronco as well as the drivetrain and the function of the vehicle will give customers the total experience really across the board.”

For P4.998 million, motorists will be able to get the Outer Banks variant with Sasquatch Package that boasts Advanced 4x4 with On Demand Engagement G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) powers the wheels for enhanced traction and stability and is complemented by the High Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (HOSS) System with Position-sensitive BILSTEIN Shock Absorbers.

Inside the driver’s seat, the Bronco 12-inch touchscreen infotainment display powered by the latest SYNC 4 system along with a wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and the touchscreen also supports intelligent voice control and a premium 10-speaker Bose sound system with a subwoofer.

The Bronco is also armed with Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology, a suite of enhanced driver-assist technologies and safety features such as Auto High-Beam Headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking to name a few.

FordPass app is present in the Bronco with certain features such as the Intelligent Oil Life Monitor, Vehicle Status, and Vehicle Location-giving owners information support they need to fuel their adventures.

Big 35-Inch Mud-Terrain (M/T) Tires allow motorists to bring their Broncos even in shaky terrain and supporting the tires are 17” Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum, with Warm Alloy Beauty Ring, Beadlock Capable Wheels.

The All-New Bronco has a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 Engine with Auto Start-Stop, which is capable to deliver 335 PS of power and 555 Nm of torque, is mated to a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission to bring more power to off-roading or trail riding.

Breen is excited to bring the Bronco to the public, in which he believes is released “at the right time.”

“The SUV that started it all for Ford is finally here. We are excited that Filipinos get to finally experience the off-road performance of the All-New Bronco. With its iconic design and rugged terrain capabilities, adventure seekers are in for a thrill as it can take on extreme conditions in the great outdoors,” Breen said.

Those buying the new Bronco will be given a complimentary Peace of Mind service inspection package for a worry-free ownership experience.

Motorists have the options of Eruption Green, Race Red, Cactus Gray, Oxford White, Azure Gray (for additional P20,000), and Shadow Black to choose from.

Also available in the market is the 7th generation Ford Mustang, which comes in two variants for consumers.

The 5.0L GT Premium Fastback with a starting retail price of P3,999,000 and the 2.3L EcoBoost Premium Fastback that starts at P3,499,000 with both models also getting a complimentary Peace of Mind service inspection package upon purchase.

Breen believes the mix of tech and style will make motorists swoon over the American muscle car.

“We are elated that the All-New Mustang is finally here. With its mix of on-road performance and dashing style, customers are in for a thrill with every Mustang drive,” Breen said.

Both Mustang variants have the MagneRide Damping System with sophisticated control strategies that increase comfort while expanding the sports coupe’s performance limits on the road or on the racetrack.

While the Mustang is still a muscle car, drivers can rest easy with this edition that the Normal, Sport, Slippery, Custom, Track, and Drag Strip–all shifts can be accessed in one stick.

Those picking up the GT Premium Fastback variant comes with a 5.0LTi-VCT V8 engine that’s mated to a 10-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission capable of producing 493 PS of power and 567 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the EcoBoost Premium Fastback variant meanwhile has a 2.3L EcoBoost Engine under its hood mated to a 10-Speed SelectShift ® Automatic Transmission capable of producing 319 PS of power and 475 Nm of torque.

Inside, the Mustang Magnesium Framed 13-inch Colored Center Display offers seamless connectivity with the vehicle with SYNC 4 with Enhanced Voice Recognition, Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility, and wireless mobile charging.

For the driver, a 12-inch Digital Cluster provides real-time information and makes sure that road safety is always a top priority.

Drivers can choose from Vapor Blue, Iconic Silver, Race Red, Oxford White and Shadow Black for their variant of the Mustang in both variants.

Those looking for more color options will have to pay an additional P20,000 for the GT Premium Exclusive colors Grabber Blue and Yellow Splash.

Anyone interested in the latest generation of the Bronco or Mustang can ask their nearest local Ford dealership or go to ford.to/ReserveAllNewMustang and ford.to/AllNewBronco.