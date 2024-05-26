Commission, LGUs rush integrating climate change into development plans

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) highlighted the crucial role of the local government units (LGUs) in the localized implementation of national climate change mitigation and adaptation plans during the recently held Eastern Visayas Summit on Climate-Resilient Development.

Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, CCC vice chairperson and executive director, emphasized the different national climate change frameworks that were drafted to serve as the nation’s guides in building climate resiliency and smartness. This includes the National Framework Strategy on Climate Change, National Climate Change Action Plan, National Climate Risks Management Framework, the Philippine Development Plan, National Adaptation Plan, and Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan.

During his opening speech, Borje stressed the urgent need for swift action to address the increasing loss and damage caused by climate-induced disasters in the country.

“Gone are the times when government agencies simply came up with policies and frameworks for the stakeholders to understand. The responsibility of agencies, such as the Climate Change Commission, is not just to formulate and coordinate policies but also to ensure that policies are fully understood and ultimately implemented,” Borje said.

The CCC is tasked to provide technical assistance and support to LGUs in developing their Local Climate Change Action Plans (LCCAP), to ensure that they are aligned with international and national climate change frameworks.

As of March 2024, LCCAP submission rates are at 87.23 percent, accounting for 1,496 LGUs around the country. This indicates that more LGUs are ramping up their efforts to integrate climate change into their development plans.

Borje also discussed government efforts to assist LGUs in accessing and making full use of international and national climate financing mechanisms such as the People’s Survival Fund, Green Climate Fund, Loss and Damage Fund, and the Global Shield Against Climate Risk.