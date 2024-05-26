LATEST

'Bato' free to continue PDEA leaks probe

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa presides over the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs’ public hearing on the alleged leak of Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency documents on 13 May 2024.
Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa presides over the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs’ public hearing on the alleged leak of Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency documents on 13 May 2024. (Photo file by John Louie Abrina)

Senate Francis "Chiz" Escudero on Sunday said he has no intention to restrain the ongoing investigation into the supposed leaked confidential documents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) alleging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was once a supposed target of a PDEA anti-narcotics operation.

Escudero said that settling the probe will depend on the decision of Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa as the chairperson of the committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

"But I advised him that he has an option during the Senate’s recess to file a resolution and once we resume, we will refer it to his committee so that no one can question his hearing and it can be clarified a little," he said.

"But I have no intention to stop the hearing," he added.

