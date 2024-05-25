Wanted men fall

Personnel from the Pasay City Police Station Intelligence Section (SIS) and Warrant and Subpoena Section (WSS) have arrested three men wanted for frustrated murder and illegal possession of drugs in separate operations last Friday.

Police identified the suspects as alias Ivan, alias Robin and alias Marlon and Pasay City Police chief Col. Mario Mayames said that alias Ivan, who was listed as No. 2 wanted person in Parañaque City for frustrated murder, was collared at Sun Valley Street in Pasay City.

He was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Ma. Christina de Pio Lim of Paranaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 296 on 20 March 2024, with recommended bail of P200,000.

Meantime, alias Robin — who was wanted for possession of illegal drugs — was arrested at around 4:30 p.m. on Park Avenue Extension on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge Edilwasif Tapsiril Baddiril of Pasay RTC Branch 115 on 5 July 2022.

On the other hand, alias Marlon — listed in the police gallery as Top 10 wanted person also for possession of illegal drugs — was apprehended at Pildera I, Waling Waling Street, Pasay City, by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Maria Luwalhati Carandang Cruz of Pasay RTC Branch 298 on 11 April 2024.