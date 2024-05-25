IMO: Stop sea atrocities

Unrelenting attacks by Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea have triggered a cry for help by members of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

IMO, the United Nations (UN) agency that regulates global shipping, has called for an immediate end to the ongoing attacks on ships and seafarers transiting the route.

The Philippines is among the countries most vulnerable to terror assaults as it is the world’s leading supplier of seafarers, with over 600,000 Filipinos working in the maritime industry.

In a statement to DAILY TRIBUNE, the IMO office in London said it condemned the conclusion of the IMO’s 108th Maritime Safety Committee meeting on 15 to 24 May.

In a resolution adopted in London, IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee condemned the attacks as “illegal and unjustifiable,” posing a direct threat to the freedom of navigation on one of the world’s most critical waterways, while causing major disruptions to regional and global trade.

The resolution was the first to be adopted by IMO on the issue since the Houthis seized the MV Galaxy Leader in November 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had ordered full government support to the families of the 20 Filipino mariners who were affected by the sea attacks.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said, “We are handholding the families as directed by the President.”

Cacdac said three Filipino seafarers were on board a container ship, the MSC Aries, when it was seized by Iranian authorities in the Red Sea; while 17 Filipino seafarers were on board the Galaxy Leader when it was attacked by Houthi rebels, also in the Red Sea.

Cacdac assured that the Filipino mariners were safe.

“The DMW has been constantly meeting with the families of the seafarers,” he said, noting that the 17 Filipinos on the Galaxy Leader remained captive but “in stable condition.”

He said the three Filipino crewmen on the MSC Aries are expected to return home anytime soon.

Cacdac cited the efforts of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in ensuring the safety of the Filipino seafarers.

The DFA has been in close coordination with Iranian authorities and the local manning agency to ensure the MSC Aries’ Filipino crew were in good condition.

Cacdac said the DMW continues to use its P2.8-billion action fund intended for around 88,000 overseas Filipino workers seeking help or repatriation assistance from the government since 2022.

Peaceful negotiations needed

The IMO called for peaceful dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

In particular, it urged any party that could exert influence on the Houthis to seek an end to the attacks.

It emphasized that all 176 IMO member states, including the Philippines, are obligated to prevent the direct or indirect supply of arms and related materiel to the Houthis, under the UN arms embargo.

“IMO member states are unequivocal in their condemnation of these reckless attacks. The maritime industry sustains the supply chains that are the lifeline of nations and populations around the world. Innocent seafarers and commercial ships trading essential supplies should be free to navigate, unhindered by geopolitical tensions,” said IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, echoing the resolution.

“I call on all governments and relevant organizations to provide maximum assistance to the affected seafarers and to spare no effort in finding a resolution to this crisis. The IMO will continue to monitor the situation and engage stakeholders in collaboration with member states and partners from international industry bodies,” he said.

The resolution, adopted on 23 May, encouraged ship operators and vessels to carefully assess the nature and unpredictability of recent events, as well as the potential for continued attacks in the area when considering transit plans.

Last March, two Filipino sailors were killed and three others were seriously injured in the first-known missile attack by Houthi rebels on a bulk carrier navigating the Gulf of Aden.