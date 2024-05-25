Hunt on for LTO employee killers

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Saturday disclosed that it has created a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to dig deep into the shooting incident which saw the death of a Land Transportation Office (LTO) employee.

QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said that the task force will thoroughly investigate the killing of the LTO employee identified as Mercedita Gutierrez, who was shot dead by still unidentified suspects last 24 May.

Gutierrez was the chief of the Registration Section of the LTO Central Office in Quezon City.

Maranan revealed that the SITG “Gutierrez” will be led by P/Col. Amante B. Daro, acting Deputy District Director for Operations to probe and establish the motive behind the shooting and to quickly apprehend the perpetrators.

Initial reports said that an unidentified gunman on board a motorcycle shot the victim near the corner of K-H Street near Kamias Road in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City.

The victim, who sustained wounds, was immediately brought to East Avenue Medical Center for treatment but was declared dead by the attending physician.

“Our prayers and sympathy to the bereaved family of the victim. The QCPD will not stop pursuing the suspect and we will make sure that justice will be served,” Maranan said.

Meanwhile, the LTO has condemned in the strongest terms the killing of their colleague.

“This is a cowardly act and we assure her family and the public of our untiring efforts to coordinate with the Philippine National Police and closely monitor the investigation of this incident to bring all the perpetrators of this crime behind bars,” said LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II.

“On behalf of the men and women of the LTO, I extend my sincerest condolences to her loved ones, and likewise join them in seeking justice for this dastardly act,” he added.