BI intensifies fight vs alien sex offenders

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Saturday reported that Immigration officers stationed at airports in the country have intercepted a total of 49 foreign sex offenders from entering the country in the first four months of 2024.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco disclosed that the total number of alien sex offenders excluded from January to April was lower than the 64 passengers denied entry during the same period in 2023.

“This only shows that we are successful in our campaign to stop the entry of foreign sex offenders, as it is deterring or discouraging other foreigners like them from coming here,” Tansingco said.

Earlier this year, the BI launched the Project #Shieldkids Campaign, which gathers information on potential sex predators in the country or attempting to enter it and Tansingco said that as a result of the BI’s increased efforts to turn away these “unwanted aliens,” foreign pedophiles who had planned to visit the Philippines appeared to have changed their minds and decided not to come.

“Those sex offenders and pedophiles have forums and chatgroups wherein they discuss places where they can victimize people and they believe that the recent actions of the agency serve as a big deterrent to stopping the entry of those undesirables,” said Tansingco.

He also assured that the BI will intensify its campaign against the entry of pedophiles in the country as he stressed that the BI has a duty to shield Filipino women and children from overseas sex predators.

Based on statistical data, the majority of foreigners who are rejected are individuals who have been convicted of sexual offenses in their home country and are registered offenders, while the rest were either implicated or subjected to sex offense accusations from their victims, which were reported to the BI as intelligence from their respective governments.