5 arrested, P408K drugs seized in Pateros bust

The Pateros Municipal Police Station successfully executed a warrant of arrest, leading to the apprehension of five individuals suspected of involvement in illegal drug activities.

Acting on Search Warrant No. 08-2024 issued by Executive Judge Maria Gracia A. Cadiz-Casaclang of RTC Branch 155, Pasig City, law enforcement officers conducted the arrest at a residence located in Brgy. Tabacalera, Pateros at about 7:55 p.m. on 24 May.

The primary target of the operation, alias “Charlie,” 55, was apprehended along with four others identified as alias "Kim," 37; alias "Jerome," 31; alias "Ryan," 36; and alias "Romar," 39.

During the raid, authorities confiscated a significant quantity of suspected illegal drugs, including 15 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

The total weight of the confiscated substance is estimated to be 60 grams, with an approximate street value of P408,000.

Law enforcement officers also seized a caliber .45 pistol with four live ammunition rounds, assorted drug paraphernalia, a weighing scale, and a black belt bag.

The suspects are facing multiple charges, including violations of Sections 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 under Article II of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

The successful raid, police said, showed the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region and to ensure the safety and security of the community.