Solve biodiversity crisis

Children and adults are learning more about safeguarding the natural world at the recently opened “Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room” at the Mind Museum in BGC, an interactive new attraction developed by the United States Agency for International Development in partnership with the Bonifacio Art Foundation.

The P1.35-billion ($25 million) Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity, Oceans and Landscapes initiative offers a hands-on learning experience for visitors who will have to solve unique biodiversity-related puzzles and challenges to exit the room.

Younger visitors will also enjoy the escape room’s accompanying television program called “Mind S-cool”, which features puppet characters navigating a biodiversity crisis.

The “Biodiversity Crisis Escape Room” at The Mind Museum will run until 31 May, with tickets priced at P150.

Following its run in Taguig City, the attraction will also tour other locations, including Subic (Harbor Point, 15 to 16 June), Puerto Princesa City (Robinson’s Mall, 29 to 30 June), and Davao City (Abreeza Mall, 27 to 28 July).

The escape room will eventually return as a regular attraction at The Mind Museum in August.

“Biodiversity loss not only threatens the survival of countless species but also undermines the stability of ecosystems and the services they provide, impacting human well-being and livelihoods,” USAID Philippines deputy mission director Rebekah Eubanks said.

“We must all become active participants in this plan to safeguard the country’s rich biodiversity for future generations.”

During the launch, USAID Philippines deputy mission director Eubanks also handed over to DENR Undersecretary for Legal and Administration Ernesto Adobo Jr. the “Sukat ng Kalikasan” (“Measurement of Nature”) toolkit.

Developed over three years by USAID and DENR also under USAID’s Sibol initiative, “Sukat ng Kalikasan” offers standardized, evidence-based methods for measuring and assessing the value of the country’s natural assets, allowing the Philippine government to make more informed decisions in its conservation efforts.

“‘Sukat ng Kalikasan,’ translated as ‘Measurement of Nature,’ is a product of our collective action to measure the country’s ecological, socio-economic and cultural values and baselines. Its approach improves the accuracy of determining conservation targets and measuring ecosystem services,” DENR undersecretary for legal and administration Ernesto Adobo Jr. said.

“Customized for the Philippine context, its objective is to appreciate the values that our ecosystems provide, so that we are in a more resilient position to manage our natural resources sustainably while achieving our development goals.”