Quintessence of the Filipino

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong and Sentro Rizal Hong Kong featured the works of Professor Carlito Camahalan Amalla, a Filipino contemporary artist and member of the Agusanon Manobo tribe, in its National Heritage Month opening recently.

The consulate exhibited in its Sining Malaya Art Corner three artwork pieces from Professor Amalla’s “Quintessence” Series.

Amalla’s “Quintessence” Series paid homage to his Manobo roots from the province of Agusan in Mindanao, its cultural heritage, and the spiritual realm of their deities.

The radial patterns, forming a circular shape in geometric unity, also represents one solid community which results from the interplay between individuals and their specific roles in society.

The three contemporary sculptures feature pieces of radial designs carved in wood and painted in colorful pigments, embellished with brass metal sheets and mother-of-pearl using the repousse technique sourced from Philippine traditional and indigenous crafts.

Aside from being a member of an indigenous Filipino tribe, Professor Amalla is also a cultural worker and advocate.

In addition to being a member of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde faculty, Amalla is also a painter, sculptor, designer, performer, puppeteer, chanter, musician, choreographer, ceramist and researcher.

He was the recipient of many awards, such as the Caraga Department of Trade and Industry Outstanding Visual-Performing Artist, Outstanding Leadership in Culture and the Arts in New York City, University of the Philippines Alumni Association-Distinguished Alumnus in Community Empowerment and Gat Apolinario Mabini Award.

Amalla previously held solo art exhibitions in European cities, such as Berlin, Brussels, Dahlem, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Wales, Ghent, and London, and in countries, such as Morocco, China, and the US.

Earlier this month, his works were featured in Cheung Chau Island, Hong Kong.

Professor Amalla’s works may be viewed for free until the end of May at the Sining Malaya Art Corner located at the Philippine Consulate’s public area from Sundays to Thursdays.