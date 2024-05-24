Catbalogan farmer gets huge lift from Marcos

A 77-year-old farmer in Catbalogan City, Samar province has expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the agricultural lot he has been farming for over 32 years was finally awarded to him.

The farmer -- identified as Francisco Asuncion -- was one of more than 5,000 Agrarian Reform beneficiaries in Eastern Visayas who received land titles from the President during the distribution of land titles and support services.

During the distribution, Asuncion thanked the President for fulfilling his campaign promise of providing lands to landless farmers and various services to strengthen their production.

On the other hand, Roque G. Meronio, a 52-year-old farmer who also received a land title from the President, also recognized the administration’s efforts to bring development to provinces through stronger public infrastructure.

Meronio saif that the completed uni-bridge projects in Barangay Sigo and Barral II, Calbayog City have been helpful to the community, particularly in transporting agricultural products and sick people.

Marcos turned over four completed PBBM bridges (Pang-Agraryong Tulay para sa Bagong Bayanihan ng mga Magsasaka) to Southern Leyte, Calbayog City, and Eastern Samar with a total budget of P78.172 million.

Eastern Samar Vice Governor Maricar Sison-Goteesan also joined farmers in expressing gratitude to the President as well as Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III for giving farmers the opportunity to finally own the lands they have been farming for years.

She also urged the Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) to value the opportunity given by the government. In addition to the distribution of land titles,

Marcos led the distribution of P509.45 million worth of support services intervention to ARB organizations and communities such as farm-to-market roads, PBBM bridges, irrigation projects, and farm machineries.

In addition to distribution of land titles, Marcos said farm-to-market roads are being constructed in Cabarasan Daku-San Agustin and San Agustin-Cangumbang both in Palo, Leyte, Barangay Kawayan-Sto. Niño and Crossing San Roque-Sitio Kulapniton, both in Tacloban City.

The President added the government has also provided more than 2,000 machineries and other equipment worth PhP10.28 million to 1,694 beneficiaries in Eastern Visayas.

"In addition to this, the DAR ensures that there is an agricultural loan that our farmers can approach to start a small business and develop their livelihood," said the President.