25th Philippine Academic Book Fair in June

The Philippine Academic Book Fair, presented by the Academic Booksellers Association of the Philippines, is set on 5 to 7 June, at the Megatrade Hall 1, SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

With theme “Thriving Amidst Technological Advancements and Global Challenges,” the Philippine Academic Book Fair underscores the importance of adapting to the rapidly evolving landscape of education.

Long recognized as a premier event for educators, academics and book enthusiasts alike, the Philippine Academic Book Fair presents hundreds of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of academic book titles, publications, resources, and technologies that cater to the academic sphere.

“In an era defined by global technological advancements, it is important that educators stay abreast with the latest trends and tools to enhance teaching and learning experiences for students,” said ABAP president Evelyn Millar. “The 25th Philippine Academic Book Fair serves as an avenue for educators and schools to find the latest print and digital resources and innovative strategies to navigate the challenges of the modern academic world.”

Exhibitors at this year’s fair include industry-leading publication houses and booksellers such as Bookquick Marketing, Book Trends Enterprises, C&E Adaptive Learning Solutions, CD Books International, Inc., Cengage Learning Asia Pte Ltd, F & J de Jesus, Inc., Fastbooks Educational Supply, Inc., Forefront Book Co., Inc., GALE and Golden Books Services, Inc.

Also joining the event are Linar International Book Resources Inc., Megatexts Phil., Inc., Mind Mover Publishing House, Inc., Reader’s Knowledge Bookstore, Rex Education, Serv Enterprises, University of the Philippines Press and Vibal Group, Inc.

The 25th Philippine Academic Book Fair is co-organized by Primetrade Asia, Inc. Contact 8896-0682 or 8373-3301, or email info@primetradeasia.com.