Security remains top priority — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the people in Tawi-Tawi and those in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to keep working together to maintain peace and order as security remains at the top of his administration’s priorities.

During a distribution event of presidential assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and families in Tawi-Tawi on Thursday, Marcos said the government is dedicated to sustaining and enhancing the peace and development in Tawi-Tawi.

"Through the cooperation and unity of each one of you, peace will continue to flourish, and our nation will progress further. I am truly delighted with the peace you are experiencing now," Marcos said.

"To strengthen this, I am happy to announce that your government will continue to implement projects for your development, such as the Improving Growth Corridors in Mindanao Road Sector Project that we inaugurated last year," Marcos added.

Marcos also mentioned that the government will build three bridges in Tawi-Tawi which would help meet the transportation needs of the local and improve the livelihoods of the people in the area.

Marcos oversaw the distribution of various government aid to farmers, fishermen, and families in Tawi-Tawi and Basilan impacted by the El Niño phenomenon during a program at the Provincial Sports Complex in Bongao Municipality.

The Chief Executive assured the people of Tawi-Tawi that government efforts will persist in reaching the Bangsamoro Region to lessen the impact of El Niño.

"We will ensure that all assistance, programs, and opportunities reach our citizens, especially in the most remote areas such as Basilan and Tawi-Tawi," Marcos said.

After overseeing the distribution of cash assistance in Tawi-Tawi, Marcos went to Maguindanao to distribute P10,000 in financial assistance to ten selected beneficiaries in the area.

In his speech in Maguindanao del Sur, Marcos acknowledged the security challenges that the province is still facing.

"The history of conflict has left a mark on this beautiful land that continues to affect your daily lives. But I know we can overcome this," Marcos said in Filipino.

"I assure you that the safety of our citizens remains a priority of my administration," he added.

Marcos stated that the government will continue solving the underlying causes of the conflict to achieve enduring peace.

He directed both local and national government agencies to continue supporting the communities.

Over P30 million in cash assistance was personally distributed by Marcos to the fishermen and farmers affected by the El Niño phenomenon in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and Lanao del Sur.

Marcos handed over P10 million in cash assistance each to Maguindanao del Sur Governor Bai Mariam Mangudadatu, Maguindanao del Norte Governor Abdulraof Macacua, and Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also provided P10,000 in assistance to the farmers and fisherfolk affected by the El Niño phenomenon.