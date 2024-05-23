NCRPO chief orders manhunt vs. Buli brgy. chair killers

National Capital Region Police Office chief, Police Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., on Thursday ordered a manhunt for the suspect behind the killing of the barangay chairman of Buli in Muntinlupa City.

Barangay Buli Chairman Ronaldo "Kaok" Loresca died Wednesday night after he was shot by two motorcycle-riding gunmen in front of Sole So Blessed Sneakers and Apparel at No. 195 Manuel L. Quezon Street, in this barangay.

"I have directed the district director of the Southern Police District, Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete, as well as the chief of police of Muntinlupa City to do everything they can and utilize all resource such that we may identify and secure the necessary evidence that may convict the gunman" Nartatez said in an ambush interview during his command visit to the Eastern Police District at Marikina Hotel and Convention Center in Marikina City.

Initial police investigation showed the barangay chairman was seated in front of the store when two unidentified suspects on a motorcycle shot him without any apparent motive. The suspects immediately fled after the incident going towards Sucat.

According to a witness, one of the suspects was wearing a Joy Ride shirt while the other one was wearing a black t-shirt.

The village chief was rushed to nearby hospitals, but he died later.