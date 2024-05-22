Remulla: Prosecute Canadian over P9.68-B drug haul

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Wednesday has directed members of the National Prosecution Service (NPS) to ensure that the Canadian national who was nabbed for possession of multibillion worth of illegal drugs and use of fictitious name will be prosecuted.

DoJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla stressed that the order comes after the DoJ-NPS recommended the filing of the charges against the Canadian which stemmed from the investigation conducted by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Regional Intelligence Division to identify the possible cohorts of Michael Zarate M. Ajalon in connection with the Alitagtag drug bust last 15 April 2024.

This P9.68-billion sting operation is the second biggest drug haul following the confiscation of P11 billion worth of shabu found in 1,589 tea bags seized in Infanta, Quezon province last March 2022.

Report showed that the Canadian — identified as Thomas Gordon O’ Quinn, who also goes by the name James Toby Martin — was arrested in a spa in Tagaytay City by virtue of a mission order issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) which stemmed from Interpol’s Red Notice against him.

During the operation, authorities seized from Quinn illegal drugs as well as several identification cards under different names with the same facial photographs.

“Since Quinn was implicated in the Alitagtag drug case, this will be a subject of further case build-up and preliminary investigation to determine his particular participation and the involvement of others in the said case,” Remulla said.

Last month, a passenger van carrying the illegal contrabands was flagged down at a checkpoint in Barangay Pinagkurusan, Alitagtag where the driver, identified as Ajalon, was arrested along with the seizure of the tons of shabu.