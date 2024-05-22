Munti ‘octo’ cash incentive distribution site moved

The local government of Muntinlupa advised its octogenarians who will claim their cash incentives on Thursday that it has transferred the distribution venue from DRT Covered Court to Barangay Putatan Covered Court.

Octogenarians are senior citizens aged 80 to 89 years old.

The Muntinlupa LGU said that recipients may claim their financial assistance from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Muntinlupa City also listed down other distribution sites in Barangay Putatan: Bliss Covered Court, DRT Biazon Covered Court, Country Homes Covered Court, South Greenheights Covered Court, Soldier Hills Village and Villar Covered Court.

Meanwhile, the LGU reminded Muntinlupa octogenarians who have not yet received their cash incentives for the first quarter that the deadline for claiming is on Friday.

The unclaimed cash gifts are available in the city’s OSCA Center from 8 to 11 a.m. and the local government said that senior citizens would only need to bring an original and photocopy of their Office for Senior Citizens Affairs ID.