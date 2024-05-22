DSWD kicks off 1st National Congress on Adoption

The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) — an attached agency of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) — held its 1st National Congress on Adoption and Alternative Child Care on Wednesday at the Rizal Park Hotel in Manila.

NACC Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada said the event served as an avenue for the NACC to strengthen partnership with local government units (LGUs) in the implementation of adoption and alternative child care programs and services.

“Your commitment and advocacy for the welfare of the most vulnerable Filipino children is appreciated by the NACC,” Estrada told the LGU officials.

Themed, “Building a LeaGUe of AMPON Heroes for Children,” the event gathered around 250 participants, including policy makers, national government officials, local chief executives and city and municipal social welfare and development officers from Metro Manila and South Luzon.

“Through your presence, and participation here in the National Congress, your have re-affirmed your commitment to building a society where every child is protected, valued, cherished and given opportunity for a better life,” Estrada said.

Meantime, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian stressed the need to link all stakeholders in coming up an streamlined process of adopting a child as he warned “that online selling of babies is emerging” and that they are working closely to enforcement agency to combat the practice.