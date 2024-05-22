DoLE ‘swamped’ by labor standard concerns

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Wednesday said it has fielded over 126,000 calls — mostly on labor standard concerns — from 2023 until the first quarter of the year.

In a statement, the Labor department said that among the inquiries raised by callers of the DoLE’s “Hotline 1349” were on the release of final pay; computation of holiday pay; separation, suspension, and termination; and non-remittance of employees’ contributions to government-mandated benefits such as Social Security System, PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG.

Callers also asked about local employment opportunities, as well as the process of job hiring and placement.

Last year, the hotline representatives responded to 83,683 queries on labor standards; 9,177 queries on social protection and welfare; 4,171 queries on employment facilitation, including TUPAD and youth employment programs; and 1,329 queries on labor relations.

In the first quarter of 2024, meanwhile, the hotline received 24,649 calls on labor standards; 3,100 calls on employment facilitation; 1,549 calls on social protection and welfare; and 278 calls on labor relations.

The DoLE advised the public to call Hotline 1349 for immediate response and action to the labor and employment concerns of Filipino workers.

In other developments, the DoLE announced that the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR) will hold consultations on current minimum wage rates starting Thursday.

DoLE disclosed that the consultations are set on 23 May and 4 June with labor and employer sectors and the public hearing is scheduled on 20 June, adding that following the consultations, the RTWPB will decide on the propriety of adjusting the minimum wage for the region.

It also added that the consultations and hearing are compliant with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to the RTWPBs to initiate the timely review of the regional minimum wage rates.

The DoLE said that the review will be set “within 60 days prior to the anniversary of their latest wage order.”

“Following the President’s directive, the DoLE, through the National Wages and Productivity Commission, issued a resolution on May 6, directing the RTWPBs to commence the timely review of wages,” said the Labor department.

To recall, the last wage order — issued by the Metro Manila wage board, took effect 16 July 2023, raising the region’s minimum wage to P610.