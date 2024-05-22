CoA fetes Parañaque City again

The local government of Parañaque on Wednesday announced that it has received an “unmodified opinion” from the Commission on Audit (CoA) for the third time, according to state auditors.

An “Unmodified Opinion” is issued when the auditor concludes that the financial statements are prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.

Mayor Eric Olivarez said the CoA rating meant that the city’s financial statements are correct and without misrepresentations.

“The audit report confirms the findings without any remarkable false statements,” Olivarez said.

Meanwhile, the local chief executive expressed gratitude to Auditor Noel Jacob, Accounting Office chief Malou Tanael and all the departments and agencies of Parañaque for their hard work in achieving the highest CoA rating yet again.

“This is proof that our city is united with every Parañaqueño for a clean, prosperous and progressive Parañaque,” Olivarez said.