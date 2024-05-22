Atayde backs Phl Olympic fencer

Quezon City First District Representative Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde last week pledged to back a Quezon City fencing program responsible for producing one of the Filipino athletes going to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

According to Atayde, a member of the Youth Sports Development Committee in the House of Representatives, “fencing is one of the many sports that young Filipino athletes can excel in, and we are working with Councilor Joseph Juico so that we can help QCSEP better develop Filipino fencers who can compete not only in local tournaments, but also in international competitions."

Atayde met Juico, the young fencers of QCSEP and their parents last 17 May at the legislator's district office and discussed ways to help and to develop fencers not only from their district, but also cities from all over Metro Manila.

“It’s great to know that there’s a grassroots sports program for fencing in Quezon City that develops and nurtures kids from all over Metro Manila. With enough helping hands, QCSEP can produce fencers who can excel in the sport and one day win a medal for our country in the Olympics," said Atayde.

He also commended the QCSEP for producing a Filipino fencer slated to represent the country in the 2024 Paris Olympics: 22-year-old Barangay Del Monte resident Samantha Kyle Catantan.

To recall, Catantan qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the gold in the women’s foil event at the Asia-Oceania Zonal Olympic Qualifier last July in the United Arab Emirates. She is the first Filipino fencer to qualify for the summer games since Walter Torres in 1988.

“QCSEP deserves credit for developing world-class fencers like our very own Samantha Catantan," said Atayde. "Her qualifying for the Olympics is proof that we should invest time and resources in fencing, which is why we plan to provide support for this sport in our district, and later on the entire Quezon City.”

QCSEP Fencing is a program spearheaded by longtime QC First District Councilor Joseph Juico. It was established 18 years ago and is an active advocate of grassroots sports development.