500 NBP PDLs relocated, says BuCor

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Wednesday disclosed that at least 500 inmates from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City have been successfully transferred to the Davao Prison and Penal Farm in Davao del Norte.

In a statement, the BuCor said that the transfer operation commenced 18 May 2024, with coordination from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Ports Authority and other relevant agencies.

Upon arrival at the new penal colony, the inmates underwent standard handover procedures, including thorough accounting and inspection. Their belongings were also scrutinized by K9 units to prevent the smuggling of illegal drugs into the facility.

The agency said this is part of its program to decongest the national penitentiary.

BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. said that among those transferred, 250 were from the maximum security compound, 50 from the medium security compound, and 200 were from the Reception and Diagnostic Center (RDC).

The RDC is a unit where PDLs undergo diagnostic examination and observation to determine the program of treatment and training that they need, as well as which institution they should be transferred to.

Catapang said the new PDLS stayed at the RDC for only 60 days before they are transferred out of Manila.

“Since we are in the process of decongesting the NBP and in preparation for the closure of NBP before 2028, we no longer admit new PDLs at the NBP,” Catapang said.

To recall, Catapang said that he was looking to turn the BuCor headquarters in Muntinlupa into a “Global City.”

At present, a total of 4,600 PDLs have been transferred out of the NBP.

“So far, we have transferred 4,600 so we will transfer a lot, but hopefully, we will hit our target by the end of the year,” Catapang said.