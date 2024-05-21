South Korea supports Munti childcare and dev't program

The Muntinlupa City and the people of South Korea are teaming up to make childcare programs in the country more efficient and reliable.

This was revealed during a courtesy visit to Mayor Ruffy Biazon by representatives of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on 16 April, as part of the World Friends Korea (WFK) Team Project Volunteers Program.

Muntinlupa was recently recognized as the first ‘Volunteerism Local Learning Hub’ in the Philippines by the Philippine National Volunteer Service Coordinating Agency (PNVSCA).

Biazon expressed his gratitude to KOICA for choosing Muntinlupa not only as a pilot program for the rest of the country, but for the benefits the cooperation will bring to every Muntinlupeño child.

Under the WFK initiative, KOICA will be undertaking a feasibility study to strengthen and support childcare and development programs in Muntinlupa and other parts of the country.

The joint program will also cover childcare services at Child Development Centers throughout the city. This will involve capacity training and workshops for child development workers, especially those who are working with Early Childhood Education Division (ECED) kids.

KOICA is a South Korean government organization committed to assist developing countries. It provides need-based grants to help local institutions implement sustainable long-term development programs and initiatives to benefit communities.