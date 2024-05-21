Senate urged: Expedite anti-online piracy bills

A consumer group has called on the Senate to hasten the passage of the two bills that would curb online piracy content as it would solve the problems on the worsening cases of internet scams.

In a statement, the Bantay Konsyumer, Kalsada, Kuryente (BK3), consumer group stressed the need to update the law in relation to these cases specifically the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

"Our laws are not enough today to protect the beautiful works of our Filipino artists," the statement read.

The group also expressed its concern on the issue as the continued online piracy would adversely affect the creative industries in the country and would result to revenue loss.

"As long as our legislators take action to change the almost thirty-year-old Intellectual Property Code that is no longer able to catch up and meet the call of time, the losses of our Creative Industries are increasing, not only in terms of income, but in the gradual exodus of our creators that might lead to the death of their industry," the consumer group said.

Earlier, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) that due to online piracy the country has lost $781 million in 2022 and if remained unaddressed, the revenue loss would increase up to $1 billion.

On 30 April, the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship chaired by Senator Mark Villar conducted a hearing regarding the two bills—Senate Bills 2150 and 2385 which seek to amend the IP Code of the Philippines.

The lawmaker said that the passage of these bills would protect the creative industries and solve the issues on online piracy.