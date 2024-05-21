Cebu 3rd favorite local tourist destination

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released the results on the 2022 Household Survey on Domestic Visitors identifying Cebu as one of the top 10 destinations.

Cebu accounted for six percent of the total domestic leisure trips in the country in 2022, ranking third in the list, says PSA.

The top destination is still the National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila with 10.4 percent and Pangasinan, followed with 6.4 percent.

Other top destinations in 2022 for local tourists included Benguet, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Albay, South Cotabato and Rizal.

Cebu and South Cotabato are the only areas in the list that are not in Luzon.

PSA cited approximately 11 million households in the Philippines received domestic visitors in 2022.

But, it was noted that majority or 60.9 percent of the Filipinos with ages 15 years and above, have not traveled in any parts of the country.

Majority of domestic travelers also prefer staying in the homes of relatives/friends than in resorts and hotels.

In terms of outbound travels, PSA recorded over 113,000 Filipinos aged 15 years old and above who had trips abroad, with Singapore emerging as the top destination.