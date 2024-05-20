Taguig City cops nab two men in drug bust

Taguig City Police, through its Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) nabs two men in a drug bust on Monday, 20 May 2024 in Barangay Calzada-Tipas, Taguig City.

The suspects were identified as alias "Pao-pao" and "Renz" which were caught with approximately 42.8 grams of suspected shabu valued at P291,040.

Recovered from the suspects were nine heat-sealed transparent sachets and a one knot-tied transparent plastic sachet containing with suspected illegal drug substance, a brown coin purse, and a P200 bill used as buy bust money to be turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit (SPDFU) for qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The suspects will be charged for violating the Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.