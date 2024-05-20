St. Luke’s Quezon City introduces da Vinci Xi

The St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) on Monday introduced da Vinci Xi robotic system in its Quezon City facility following its successful launch at the Global City branch in January.

“It’s a very successful program. When we started there (Bonifacio Global City), we didn’t think we’d recover the cost of the robot,” said Dr. Dennis Serano, president and CEO of SLMC.

Serano, however, said it was only secondary to SLMC’s priority.

He noted that serving the patients using the best care possible is first and foremost for the medical institution.

“The investment in the robot was a large investment, but to our surprise, we were able to recuperate, we were able to recover our investment in the robot,” he said.

“But then again, the investment is a secondary concern. Because the primary concern is to give our patients state-of-the-art care, especially in surgery and minimally-invasive surgery where really the burden for patients mentally is very very heavy,” he added.

The robot, he stressed, will be the answer to minimally invasive surgeries.

“That is something that has been proven, not just here, but worldwide,” he continued.

“There are several installations of the Da Vinci robot in Asia and also in the Philippines, but St. Luke’s remains one of the foremost leaders in pushing this technology and that is driven by the numbers that we have done, by the expertise of our surgeons,” he added.

The da Vinci Xi robotic system is equipped with sophisticated features and user-friendly controls that empower surgeons to execute complex procedures with improved precision and efficiency, leading to shorter recuperation periods, fewer complications, and superior patient clinical outcomes.

With its capacity to conduct minimally invasive procedures across a range of specialties, including urology, gynecology, and general surgery, the da Vinci Xi bolsters SLMC’s ability to provide personalized, patient-focused care designed to meet individual requirements.