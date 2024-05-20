MMDA extends one week info drive on EVs

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) yesterday announced the extension information campaign for one week relative to the prohibition of e-bikes, e-trikes, and other similar light vehicles on national roads under the agency's jurisdiction, a month after the grace period granted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lapsed on 18 May.

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes said that personnel on the ground will continue on reminding drivers of e-vehicles, such as e-bikes and e-trikes, as well as tricycles, pedicabs, pushcarts, and "kuligligs" to not traverse national, circumferential, and radial roads in Metro Manila, but will not issue tickets for another week.

Artes said it is part of the MMDA's initiative to support the President's call to have an educational campaign, especially for those affected.

"We will still be not issuing violation tickets this week but we reiterate that they are still prohibited on major roads," Artes said.

He said the one-week extension will allow owners and drivers of e-bikes, e-trikes, and other similar light vehicles to comply with either registration or getting a driver's license.

Absence of vehicle registration and license will result in the impoundment once the regulation will be implemented again Monday next week.

Artes also said that the local government units (LGUs) have conducted intensive information drives on the alternate routes.

Vehicles impounded last month during the first day of the implementation were released and violators do not need to pay the fines.