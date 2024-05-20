MMDA extends info drive on e-vehicles

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) yesterday announced the one-week extension of the information campaign relative to the prohibition of e-bikes, e-trikes, and other similar light vehicles on national roads.

The extension was made a month after the grace period granted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lapsed on 18 May.

According to MMDA acting chairman Don Artes, the personnel on the ground will continue to remind drivers of e-vehicles, such as e-bikes and e-trikes, as well as tricycles, pedicabs, pushcarts and “kuligligs” not to traverse national, circumferential and radial roads in Metro Manila for another week.

Artes said it is part of the MMDA’s initiative to support the President’s call to have an educational campaign, especially for those affected.

“We will still be not issuing violation tickets this week but we reiterate that they are still prohibited on major roads,” he said.

He said the one-week extension will allow owners and drivers of e-bikes, e-trikes, and other similar light vehicles to comply with either registration or getting a driver’s license.

The absence of vehicle registration and license will result in the impoundment once the regulation is implemented again on Monday next week.

Artes also said that the local government units have conducted intensive information drives on the alternate routes for the said vehicles.