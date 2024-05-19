A recent DAILY TRIBUNE supplement on Road Safety in the Philippines paints a disturbing picture. The Department of Health’s (DoH) vision of a Philippines with “zero deaths on the road” stands in stark contrast to the harsh reality.

Road traffic injuries claim the lives of countless Filipinos, particularly young people, with the numbers showing a steady and concerning rise. While the DoH promotes “active transport” like cycling as a solution, achieving zero road deaths necessitates a multi-pronged approach that transcends individual choices.

The DoH’s statistics are alarming. The Philippines, classified as a low- and middle-income country, reflects a global trend where such nations disproportionately shoulder the burden of road fatalities.

Over half of these deaths involve vulnerable users like pedestrians and cyclists, highlighting the inadequacy of existing infrastructure to prioritize safety for everyone.

According to the DoH, road traffic deaths have seen a significant rise in the past decade, jumping from 7,938 in 2011 to a staggering 11,096 in 2021. This translates to an average of 12,000 Filipinos losing their lives every year due to road accidents, with a disproportionate impact on males, who account for 84 percent of the fatalities.

Save the Children Philippines rightfully emphasizes parental responsibility, urging the use of helmets and child restraints. However, these suggestions are merely the first steps. The onus shouldn’t solely be on parents facing a transportation system riddled with inherent dangers.

Nonetheless, the DoH’s acknowledgement of the “consistent upward trend” in road crashes underscores the urgent need for infrastructural change. The current system, prioritizing motorized transport over pedestrian safety, is ill-equipped to handle the growing number of vehicles.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) observation that infrastructure “has traditionally focused on motorized transport and economic efficiency” rings true. Pedestrian walkways, designated bicycle lanes, and better-lit roads are crucial for promoting safety and encouraging active transport.

DoH’s vision of “zero deaths” may seem idealistic, but it serves as a necessary counterpoint to the current grim reality. Achieving such a goal demands a concerted effort that extends far beyond the awareness campaigns of Road Safety Month.

Stricter enforcement of traffic laws is paramount. Drunk driving, a major contributor to accidents, needs to be aggressively addressed with stiffer penalties and more effective enforcement.

Furthermore, promoting responsible driving habits through public education campaigns and mandatory driver training can instill a culture of safety. Road design improvements that prioritize vulnerable users should be actively pursued, allocating resources for well-maintained pedestrian crossings, dedicated bike lanes, and proper signage.

Finally, investing in and maintaining public transportation systems can offer safer alternatives for Filipinos, reducing the reliance on potentially risky vehicles.

The Philippines aspires to join developed nations that have significantly reduced road fatalities. Emulating their successful strategies — a focus on infrastructure, stricter enforcement, and public education — is key.

The “zero deaths” vision, while seemingly ambitious, provides a necessary target that pushes for a paradigm shift in prioritizing safety across all levels. Only with a holistic approach that addresses both individual behavior and systemic issues can the Philippines hope to truly make its roads safer for everyone.

However, achieving this ambitious goal requires not just government action, but also a collective effort from all stakeholders. Private companies can play a role by investing in safer vehicles (the rationale for smoke-belching dilapidated jeepneys being phased out) and promoting responsible driving practices among their employees.

Educational institutions can integrate road safety education into their curriculums as the group LTOP has proposed, fostering responsible behavior from a young age. Media outlets can contribute by disseminating information on safe driving habits and highlighting the human cost of road accidents.

Ultimately, creating a culture of road safety requires a sustained and collaborative effort. The “zero deaths” vision, though seemingly distant, serves as a powerful rallying cry. By acknowledging the gravity of the situation and working together, the Philippines can move closer to a future where its roads are no longer a source of tragedy, but a safe and accessible means of transportation for all.