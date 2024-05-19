Two gadgets are better than one

Philips, Vespa join forces to “Ride Fast, Play Fast.”

First time collaborations are always specials so when Vespa Philippines Motoitalia and Philips Monitor Philippines joined forces, it’s going to be a treat for Filipino consumers.

The “Ride Fast, Play Fast” promo is the first time for both European companies as it was formally unveiled last Tuesday at the MINI Cars Global City in Taguig City. Autohub Group, the local distributor of Vespa in the Philippines, told DAILY TRIBUNE it was Philips who selected the particular model and is thrilled to have the Italian brand do collaborations.

“Yes, it’s them who chose the unit,” Autohub Group chief brand officer Wayne Tee Ten said.

“I think it really goes hand-in-hand because both of them are really in line in the same market. Both are modern, both are very nice, and at the same class.”

From 15 May to 15 July, consumers purchase select Philips monitors to earn raffle entries for a chance to earn win the grand prize: A Vespa S125 scooter. That is usually sold at P160,000 and now people have the opportunity to win it by just buying Philips monitors in select electronics store.