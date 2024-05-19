Two gadgets are better than one

Philips, Vespa join forces to “Ride Fast, Play Fast.”
First time collaborations are always specials so when Vespa Philippines Motoitalia and Philips Monitor Philippines joined forces, it’s going to be a treat for Filipino consumers.
The “Ride Fast, Play Fast” promo is the first time for both European companies as it was formally unveiled last Tuesday at the MINI Cars Global City in Taguig City. Autohub Group, the local distributor of Vespa in the Philippines, told DAILY TRIBUNE it was Philips who selected the particular model and is thrilled to have the Italian brand do collaborations.
“Yes, it’s them who chose the unit,” Autohub Group chief brand officer Wayne Tee Ten said.
“I think it really goes hand-in-hand because both of them are really in line in the same market. Both are modern, both are very nice, and at the same class.”
From 15 May to 15 July, consumers purchase select Philips monitors to earn raffle entries for a chance to earn win the grand prize: A Vespa S125 scooter. That is usually sold at P160,000 and now people have the opportunity to win it by just buying Philips monitors in select electronics store.
The Vespa S125 Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3-Valve, Single overhead camshaft that has a maximum speed of 91 kilometers per hour.
If a buyer wants to only get one monitor with the highest number of raffle entries, look no further than the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L which gives 10 raffle entries.
The Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L is the Dutch brand’s top-of-the-line gaming monitor, boasting a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and lightning-fast response times of up to 0.03 ms GtG, thanks to its advanced QD-OLED technology.
Priced at P65,210, buyers will be able to get a hold of a sleek 49-inch monitor that can be used both for gaming and other purposes.
Philips Monitor sales and marketing manager Jack Salamia reiterated the European heritage of the partnership as this is the first time the Dutch tech company collaborated with a motoring brand for a promo in the Philippines.
“So Vespa is a very known brand from Italy, which is in Europe, and Philips, which is from Amsterdam, which is also in Europe. So I think it’s a powerful partnership and collaboration where we can offer this to our end-users,” Salamia said.
“First of all, I was inspired because me, myself, I want to buy my own Vespa. I cannot. But with this consumer promotion, that when you buy a slow as P4,000 monitor then you can get a chance to drive and own a Vespa. So that was my inspiration.”
The winner will be picked on 13 August and if the winner is based outside of Metro Manila, Ten said the grand prize will be given to the nearest Vespa dealer in the Philippines.
“We have over 20 dealers of Vespa nationwide. So in terms of accessibility, I’m sure there’s a Vespa dealer near your area,” Ten said.
Also to be given away in this raffle are 10 21.5” Philips Monitor 221V8LB, five 23.8” Philips Monitor 241V8B and three 27” Philips Monitor 271V8B.
More details can be found at https://www.facebook.com/evniaph and at https://www.facebook.com/philipsmonitorsPH.