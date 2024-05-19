Studes help upgrade school wiring

Students of Bukidnon National High School (BNHS) recently helped upgrade the electrical wiring at the Gamot Integrated School in Barangay Sta. Filomena, Quezon, Bukidnon Province.

The upgrading is part of the BNHS students’ hands-on training under the Electrical Installation and Maintenance (EIM) tech-voc track. They were guided by their EIM instructor and an accredited contractor.

The students spent a total of 40 hours from 15 to 19 April 2024 to upgrade the electrical wiring in classrooms and offices of the said school which was a recipient of Vivant Foundation’s off-grid solar electrification program called Project Liadlaw.