Role of academe, youth, IPs vital in climate action

The academe, youth and indigenous people (IP) communities are indispensable in fostering climate resilience and developing climate-active leadership, Climate Change Commission (CCC) vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje emphasized in a forum at the Northern Bukidnon State College.

“Education is a powerful tool in the fight against climate change. It equips us with the knowledge and skills to understand complex ecological issues and find innovative solutions. But education alone is not enough. We need action, and that is where you come in,” Borje said during his keynote speech.

He noted the importance of evidence-based research in informing public policies, with the academe serving as a crucial source of data and knowledge. Borje also stressed the academe’s role in raising awareness, fostering dialogue and inspiring action within communities.

In the Philippines, climate education is integrated into the education system, with subjects across various fields incorporating disaster risks reduction management, climate change, and climate change adaptation concepts.

Also, the academe contributes in the field of climate research and development, mobilizing Filipino expertise to understand climate change and guide policy and programmatic responses.

The IP communities, on the other hand, play a vital role in managing resources sustainably, conserving ecosystems and biodiversity, and passing down indigenous knowledge from one generation to the next to sustain their communities and the environment.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to educating all Filipino people about climate science, its dangers and potential solutions to foster climate-smart and climate-conscious individuals, industries and communities across the country.