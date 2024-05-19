MOBILITY SERVES

“At ACMobility, we aspire to be the leading mobility provider for all by the end of this decade. By calling ourselves a mobility provider, we seek to go beyond simply selling vehicles. Our goal is to provide value in the whole ecosystem, which includes building a new electric vehicle platform and providing people with different options that enable their mobility in life,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility.

Since 2023, the Ayala Group has been investing in the development of electric vehicle charging stations. These charging stations have since been consolidated under the helm of ACMobility, which will continue to roll out new stations to support the transition of the automotive industry towards electric mobility. ACMobility currently manages a network of 48 stations in 23 locations, with an aim to add 100 more stations in at least 40 locations within 2024.