Metro Pacific supports ‘Batang Rizal’

Metro Pacific Investments Foundation recently turned over the cash allowances to beneficiaries of its Alay sa Batang Rizal scholarship program to help its scholars achieve their dreams.

Alay sa Batang Rizal, funded through Gabay Guro, was launched last year in honor of Benito Pangilinan, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation chairman, president and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan’s grandfather and former secretary of education. It is focused towards mentoring for college-entry level readiness of the students.