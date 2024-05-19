Marcos OKs single electric invoice system for imported goods

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has mandated that all imported goods undergo digital and integrated pre-border technical verification, along with cross-border electronic invoicing, Malacañang said.

In Administrative Order No. (AO) 23, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 13 May but released to the media on Sunday, Marcos aims to speed up the inspection process for all imports entering the country.

This order is intended to enhance national security, protect consumer rights, and safeguard the environment from substandard and hazardous imported goods.

"A single electronic invoicing system controlled by the Philippine government is necessary to effectively monitor international trade transactions of all imported goods,” the AO 23 read.

The new directive establishes the Committee for Pre-border Technical Verification and Cross-border Electronic Invoicing. The committee will be chaired by the Secretary of Finance, with the Secretaries of Agriculture, Trade, Energy, Health, Environment and Natural Resources, and Information Communications Technology as members.

Additionally, the committee will include the Bureau of Customs commissioner, the director-general of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and two non-voting representatives from recognized industry associations, appointed by the chairperson based on the committee's recommendations.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC), the main government body in charge of customs procedures, is adopting the electronic invoicing system in line with the government's strategic plans, international trade standards, and current laws and regulations.

The order's provisions will be implemented for all imported commodities in three phases: the first phase covers agricultural goods; the second phase includes non-agricultural goods with health and safety concerns; and the third phase addresses other goods that are "misdeclared" to evade duties and taxes.

Republic Act No. 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, mandates the government to develop and implement programs for the ongoing improvement of customs systems and processes.