Isuzu Bulacan secures back-to-back win at 19th Isuzu Service Skills Olympics

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) proudly announces the victory of Isuzu Bulacan as the Dealer Grand Champion at the 19th Isuzu Service Skills Olympics (ISSO), marking their second consecutive win in this annual competition. The event, held on 11 May at IPC plant in Laguna, celebrated the exceptional skills and dedication of IPC’s after-sales service teams nationwide.

Demonstrating the company’s commitment to excellence, this year’s ISSO saw 29 teams going through rigorous competition in different servicing categories. Each team consisted of a service advisor, parts staff, and two service technicians, all showcasing their outstanding skills and knowledge in a simulated service environment.