Isuzu Bulacan secures back-to-back win at 19th Isuzu Service Skills Olympics

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) proudly announces the victory of Isuzu Bulacan as the Dealer Grand Champion at the 19th Isuzu Service Skills Olympics (ISSO), marking their second consecutive win in this annual competition. The event, held on 11 May at IPC plant in Laguna, celebrated the exceptional skills and dedication of IPC’s after-sales service teams nationwide.
Demonstrating the company’s commitment to excellence, this year’s ISSO saw 29 teams going through rigorous competition in different servicing categories. Each team consisted of a service advisor, parts staff, and two service technicians, all showcasing their outstanding skills and knowledge in a simulated service environment.
During the event, IPC President Tetsuya Fujita highlighted the critical role of after-sales service in the company’s success. “Our unwavering commitment in providing exceptional after-sales support has been pivotal in maintaining IPC’s leadership in the truck segment for 24 consecutive years,” Fujita stated. “The expertise and dedication of our service technicians, advisors, and parts staff ensure that our customers receive unparalleled service, reinforcing their loyalty to our brand.”
Individual winners of this year’s ISSO for Parts Staff Category were Vivencio Capricho (Isuzu Cagayan De Oro) followed by Felipines Bangcaya (Isuzu Bulacan) and John Kenneth Basierto (Isuzu Makati). For Service Advisor Category, Rey Mark Lopez (Isuzu Butuan), followed by Marius Adrian Pablo (Isuzu Cabanatuan) and Jerry Evangelista (Isuzu Calapan).
While for the group Service Technician Category, champions were Vicente Collantes Jr. and Jerome Garlan (Isuzu Bacoor), followed by Raymundo Eduque III and Santos Ponce (Isuzu Bulacan) and Junjie Doncillo and Sanny Dagami (Isuzu Cebu).
After computing all weighted category points, Isuzu Bulacan emerged at this year’s Dealer Grand Champion, clinching a back-to-back win, highlighting the dealership’s consistent commitment to upholding the highest standards of service excellence, reaffirming IPC’s promise of delivering unparalleled customer success.
IPC Asst. vice president for aftersales, Hodaka Matsuda, commended all participants: “We extend our congratulations to Isuzu Bulacan for their outstanding achievement and commend all participants for their commitment to service excellence. This competition not only celebrates your achievements but also sets the benchmark for quality and excellence in the industry.”
For more information about Isuzu’s world-class aftersales support and latest line-up of vehicles, visit www.isuzuphil.com or