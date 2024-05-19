Globe customers rev up climate tech engine

After 60 Globe employees rode the world’s first hyper electric scooter for three months and prevented polluting the air with the equivalent of 3,316 kilograms of carbon dioxide had they burned 1,412 liters of gasoline by using a conventional motorcycle, there was no turning back for the telecommunications giant to embrace climate tech through its millions of customers.

Globe Platinum members get the first crack at powering the company’s decarbonizing drive by adopting the Gogoro lifestyle from the electric vehicle (EV) innovator of the same name. And minimizing carbon footprint would be exciting for Globe Platinum customers with the Gogoro Pulse Smartscooters®.

That is the relationship that Globe and Gogoro Philippines are trying to build under a recently forged partnership.

“At Globe, we are dedicated to providing our customers with access to innovative solutions that enhance lives and contribute to our planet’s well-being,” said Ernest Cu, President and CEO of Globe. “We know that our Platinum customers want to be at the forefront, and this partnership with Gogoro allows them to experience cutting-edge electric vehicle technology first-hand through Gogoro Pulse.”

Bernie Llamzon, president and CEO of Gogoro Philippines said, “We are thrilled to partner with Globe Platinum to bring our innovative electric mobility solutions to their discerning customers. Together, we are paving the way for a sustainable future one ride at a time.”

Gogoro offers Globe Platinum customers two energy (battery) plans: Plan 799, which allows for up to 420 kilometers per month, and Plan 999, covering up to 700 kms monthly.

Gogoro Smartscooters® utilize revolutionary battery-swapping technology, enabling riders to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones quickly via the GoStation Network. Since debuting in December 2023, Gogoro has established seven GoStations across Metro Manila and continues to expand its battery-swapping network.

Through Gogoro Pulse, Globe Platinum customers will not just be among the pioneers in adopting the future of mobility, they’ll get to lead a shift toward a more sustainable modes of transportation, with a healthier choice that can leave a lasting impact on the road and beyond.