From roots to rivers

Davao City-based renewable energy company Hedcor once again displayed its commitment to sustainability with another round of “roots to rivers” activities by its volunteers.

Employees of the subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation planted more than 250 bamboo propagules and narra seedlings in Barangay Mintal, Davao City and Sitio Pogpog, Sibulan, Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur, respectively.

Hedcor’s dedicated Kabisigs also spearheaded a river clean-up along the Talomo River, removing more than 100 kilograms of garbage.

The company calls on others to join hands in paving the way for a sustainable future.