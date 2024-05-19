Driving is fun in the City

Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) announces that the New City Hatchback is available. The updated model will now feature Honda Sensing and updates for its interior and exterior design. More details as follows:

The New City Hatchback now comes with Honda SENSING, Honda’s driver-assist system. Bring back the joy of driving and feel secure behind the wheel with Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, and Lead Car Departure Notification. At the same time, cruise the streets with your own jams with the New City Hatchback’s 8-inch touchscreen display audio with Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Now, you can worry less and live your Hatch life to the fullest with the New City Hatchback’s comfort and features.

Hatching with this update is a special color, Sonic Gray Pearl! New City Hatchback owners also enjoy a new RS body kit with a new alloy wheel design, giving it an even sportier look that will match your own zest for fun and adventure. With all these, you’re sure to make heads turn on every corner.

Your comfort will be guaranteed in the New City Hatchback’s ample cabin space with the Utility, Long, Tall, and Refresh (ULTR) seating systems. Let this car do all the work as it adjusts to all your needs for your on-the-go lifestyle, both in and out of the city.

Available colors are Sonic Gray Pearl (NEW!), Platinum White Pearl, Ignite Red Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic

Live the Hatch life with Honda! Your favorite hatchback is rolling in with new features and a new color. Find your nearest Honda dealer here https://www.hondaphil.com/dealer-finder and reserve your New City Hatchback now, as the P5,000 reservation fee will be waived from until 13 June.