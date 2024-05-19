Commission strengthens partnership with CSOs

Recognizing the need to formalize and institutionalize robust coordination and engagement with civil society organizations (CSOs), the Climate Change Commission (CCC) embarked on establishing the Working to Empower Climate Action Network’s (WE CAN) in 2022.

The mechanism, at full capacity, will pave the way for the Commission and the CSOs to have a multilateral working partnership with the shared benefits of knowledge and network resource exchange, strengthening further their relationship.

As part of its regular preparatory process, the CCC conducted WE CAN’s 7th Consultation Meeting with CSOs with the main agenda of strengthening the mechanism’s terms of reference.

CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje cited WE CAN as the pathway for government-to-civil society engagement.

“WE CAN will institutionalize the ways of our engagement, providing a sustainable platform for both civil society and the CCC to work together towards downstream and upstream climate action,” said Borje during his keynote speech.

Meanwhile, CCC Commissioner Rachel Anne S. Herrera said, “WE CAN is a detailed mechanism that guides us on how we can work together on various programs and efforts on climate action. It is a platform that will make our partnerships more inclusive, participatory, relevant, and more meaningful.”

“The intention is to move away from a top-down approach and instead establish a coordination mechanism that is co-owned by the civil society in order to enable a more in-depth discussion of various climate-related matters,” she added.