Cebu crop damage now at P176M

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia placed the province under a state of calamity due to El Niño, high temperatures, and agricultural damages on Friday.

“If we declare a state of calamity, it really is a recognition of an actual situation that is beyond normal... And so, this also now prompts us to think about ways and means to address these problems, not necessarily giving ayuda,” the governor said.

She cited huge damages to agriculture amounting to over P176 million in total losses due to the prolonged El Niño.

As of 16 May, the partial total losses to agriculture across a total area of 3,179.32 hectares were valued at P176,874,197.61, affecting 12,312 farmers and fishermen in 32 local government units, out of 51.

Garcia clarified that instead of providing financial aid, she would focus on helping affected residents, especially the farmers.

Explaining that her approach aims to avoid fostering a “culture of mendicancy,” where people rely solely on financial assistance and dole outs or ayuda, in Cebuano.

“That is the culture we wish to nurture in the entire province of Cebu. Not the culture of mendicancy; you only get lazy people from that,” she stressed. “You contributed to the decay of a society that is just dependent on ayuda. So I am now thinking of ways we can help, not just by handing out rice. You feed them. You let them eat. No, no, no. I am thinking of ways to help so that they may be given the opportunity to help themselves so we can maintain that sense of dignity,” Garcia said.

The provincial board today, 20 May, in its regular session will pass a resolution in support of Gov. Gwen’s declaration of a state of calamity. An executive order has been signed by Garcia, placing the entire province in a state of calamity.