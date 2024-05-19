Bringing gov’t closer to Pinoys

The barangay is the face of a working government at the community level. From the citizenry's smallest, basic concerns to the community's most pressing issues, we turn to them for guidance, direction, and protection --- our honorable barangay officials.

Making up the frontline political unit of government, barangay officials are among the first to provide services at the grassroots level. From early morning until past midnight, they are on call and ready to provide essential services first-hand.

Despite their utmost dedication and willingness to serve 24/7, the reality is that they, too, are in need of help.

Recently, I had the chance to meet Kap. Elsie Osorio of Barangay Ipil in Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro. Through her more than two decades of public service, she has worked tirelessly --- at the expense of her own health. A few years ago, she suffered a stroke. And during the pandemic lockdown, she fell ill with Covid-19.

On their group's visit to the Senate last week, Kap. Elsie told me the story about how the Malasakit Centers Program, which I initiated and then principally authored and sponsored into law, helped her with the hospital bills. She proudly declared that she is proof of how efficient and reliable Malasakit Centers are. Kap. Elsie expressed her gratitude several times. But I told her to thank God instead of me as it is my mandate as worker of government to be an instrument in pushing for such measures that can save lives.

It's always an honor everytime I get invited as guest speaker to Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) engagements. I have one constant message: That I have the highest respect and admiration for them. Although we hold different positions, we are all bound by our duty to serve the public and improve our communities. I keep reminding them that if they prioritize the welfare of the poor, they will never go wrong in fulfilling their mandate.

To support our barangay officials, I have proposed legislative measures to promote good governance and efficient public service delivery in the grassroots.

As an example, I filed the bill proposing a Magna Carta for Barangays to ensure that barangay officials receive adequate support, including salaries, allowances, and other benefits necessary for effective governance, if enacted into law. I also filed the Barangay Health Workers Benefits Bill, which seeks to provide more support to barangay health workers through monthly honorariums, job security, skills enhancement, and civil service eligibility opportunities if enacted into law.

My work as a senator will always have challenges along the way, but working alongside barangay officials, whose hearts are all for their constituents, helps me be at ease that the basic services intended for Filipinos can be delivered to them through our barangays.

Local officials are our partners in improving public service delivery like when I witnessed the inauguration of the LGU-funded Guagua Public Market new building on May 16 as well as the new Guagua Community College Building and Student Center which I supported to be funded by the national government. During those visits, we also provided support to market vendors and students present together with Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Sen. Bato dela Rosa, Gov. Delta Pineda and Mayor Anton Torres, among others.

After which, we went to Sta. Rita to assist 500 displaced workers with Mayor Arthur Salalila and 242 more with Congw. Macapagal-Arroyo. In partnership with Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), these displaced workers also received temporary employment. On the same day, I attended the Philippine Association of Local Government Accountants’ 19th Annual National Conference as their guest of honor and speaker in Baguio City.

The next day, May 17, I joined my fellow senators for a public hearing held in Baguio City to discuss proposed amendments to some economic provisions of our Constitution. I emphasized that whatever changes will be proposed, these should undergo the right process, be studied thoroughly to reflect the genuine will of the people, uphold the welfare of our citizens, and most importantly, must benefit ordinary Filipinos and not politicians.

After the hearing, I went to La Trinidad, Benguet to join the Cooperative Development Authority in providing financial support to ten cooperatives with 94 representatives present from around Cordillera region through the Malasakit Sa Kooperatiba program that I advocated for.

Moreover, our team visited the Baguio General Hospital to check on the enhancements of facilities and equipment to improve its health services that were funded through the efforts of the Senate Finance Committee led by Sen. Sonny Angara with our support as Vice Chair.

The next day, 18 May, I was in Biñan City, Laguna to distribute aid to 3,300 Senior Citizens. We also assisted 1,000 displaced workers and 120 Barangay Health Workers on the same day. We also inaugurated the new Biñan Super Health Center together with Congw. Len Alonte, Vice Gov. Karen Agapay, Mayor Arman Dimaguila, Vice Mayor Gel Alonte and other officials.

In the interim, my Malasakit Team's efforts in helping Filipinos in need continue — as we assisted 127 fire victims in Pasig City; ten in Davao City; four in Belison, Antique; one in General Santos City and one in Surallah, South Cotabato.

To further help those experiencing economic hardships, we helped 500 displaced workers in Macalelon, Quezon together with their local officials; 44 in Barangay UP Village, Quezon City, with Barangay Capt. Leo Ferrer; and 1,000 in Malabon City with Mayor Jeannie Sandoval and Vice Mayor Bernard "Ninong" dela Cruz. They are also qualified for temporary employment through our collaboration with the DoLE.

To help the residents from far-flung areas, we also assisted 930 indigents in Nagcarlan, Laguna with Mayor Elmor Vita; 500 each in Aliaga, San Antonio, Zaragoza, Gapan and Nampicuan in Nueva Ecija with Cong. GP Padiernos; 949 in Naguilan with Mayor Juan Capuchino, and 1,000 in Tumauini in Isabela with Mayor Venus Bautista.

We also supported 48 TESDA scholars in Dagupan City and San Carlos City in Pangasinan; 22 in Daet, Camarines Norte; 20 in Pasig City; and 350 in Danao City, Cebu.

Last week, we also joined the turnover ceremony of the Super Health Center in Goa, Camarines Sur, with Mayor Marcel Pan.

Together with my fellow public servants, especially barangay workers, we will continue efforts to bring government closer to Filipinos. As your Mr. Malasakit, I will continue to serve the poor and the needy to the best of my abilities. Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos!