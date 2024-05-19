Binay boasts Makati’s trendsetting health programs in Rome

Makati Mayor Abby Binay has proudly shared the city’s trendsetting health programs with Filipino community leaders in Rome, Italy.

Binay made the presentation during her participation in a three-day summit organized by the Vatican, where she was warmly welcomed by some 60 representatives of overseas Filipino workers communities in Rome.

Her presentation was applauded several times as she shared the various healthcare benefits enjoyed by Makatizens, or citizens of Makati City.

“It was an honor to have met with the leaders of our OFW communities in Rome and shared Makati’s best practices and innovations in health care,” Binay said.

“By sharing Makati’s successful public health initiatives, I wanted to show them that with strong political will and genuine commitment to public service, it is possible for ordinary citizens to have unhampered and unlimited access to quality health care,” she added.