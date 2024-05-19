Abucay, Samal farmers join modern agri training

SM City Baguio recently hosted the graduation ceremony for 72 farmers from Benguet and Baguio City that completed 14 weeks of training on modern farming, agripreneurship and food security under the SM Foundation Inc.’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan on Sustainable Agriculture Program (KSK-SAP).

The KSK-SAP graduates from Sitio Liwliw, Barangay Camp 4, Tuba, and Sitio Calamay, Barangay Bayabas, Sablan in Benguet, as well as Purok 1, Happy Hollow, Baguio City have harvested crops they grew, signifying the rewards of their dedication to the program and passion for agriculture.

Following the event, SM Foundation launched the sustainable development and community empowerment program for another batch of agri trainees in Abucay and Samal, Bataan.

The KSK-SAP for 130 farmers from the two towns was officially launched at SM City Bataan Event Center on 16 May 2024.

“This initiative is not just a partnership; it’s a witness to the power of cooperation and collective efforts in uplifting communities. Through SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan program, we aim to bring modern and sustainable farming skills in both rural and urban communities to help farmers have food on their table and have potential economic opportunities,” said Marbie Kaneko, assistant mall manager of SM City Bataan.

“Hindi lamang kayo basta beneficiary kundi kayo ang aming mga partners at stakeholders. Isa kayo sa mga magiging inspirasyon namin at ng bawat isa upang mapaganda at maging masagana ang buhay ng bawat isa (You are not simply a beneficiary but also our partners and stakeholders. You will be inspiration for us and others in improving and enriching lives of everyone.),” said SM Foundation assistant vice president for Livelihood and Outreach Programs Cristie Angeles.

Also gracing the launch were representatives from various partner government agencies, including D planners, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Agriculture, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Labor and Employment and the Municipal Agriculture Offices of Abucay and Samal.