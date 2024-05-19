Aboitiz offers educ’l grants to future leaders

The application for Aboitiz Foundation Inc. college scholarship is now open until 30 June 2024. Interested applicants can get a chance to grab and chase their dreams at https://bit.ly/AboitizFutureLeaders2024.

The benefits of the scholarship are full tuition coverage, monthly allowance, academic excellence incentive, Latin honors incentive, board review subsidy, internship opportunities and possible employment opportunity within the Aboitiz Group of companies.

Questions can be asked at the scholarship page https://aboitizfoundation.org/scholarship-faqs/