SPD’s 5th most wanted served warrant in LP

The Las Piñas City police arrested an alleged car thief in an operation Friday night.

The suspect was identified as alias Romel, 48 years old, listed as the top 5 most wanted person at the district level by the Southern Police District (SPD) for the month of May 2024.

Police report showed that on the evening of 17 May 2024, at approximately 8 p.m., a joint operation of the subpoena section and station intelligence section of the Las Piñas City police apprehended Romel in Barangay Talon 3, Las Piñas City.

The suspect was wanted for multiple serious offenses. He was the subject of an arrest warrant for frustrated murder (Criminal Case 23-1223) issued by Presiding Judge Phoeve Castillo Meer of the Regional Trial Court Branch 275, Las Piñas City, on 18 December 2023.

The bail was set at P200,000. The wanted man was also wanted for attempted homicide (Criminal Case 83883) in the sala of Presiding Judge Aida Dacara Coliflores Romero of the Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 122, Las Piñas City.